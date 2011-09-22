After visiting the Monaco Yacht Show five years ago in order to find a yacht, Richard Beattie didn’t quite find anything to match is vision of travel; so naturally he built one of the most unique yachts in the world.

Richard Beattie constructed the 45m Big Fish, which was launched in 2010, and since travelled to the most amazing, exotic and treacherous places in the world to experience the real freedom that the superyacht lifestyle offers. Big Fish offers those on board a spacious and luxury lifestyle aboard a practical, open and state-of-the-art yacht built for the 21st century.

However, Mr. Beattie has decided that one unique superyacht project is not enough. He is currently the driving force behind the construction of Star Fish, a yacht which will not only offer a massive owner’s deck which not only provide her guests and owner with a swimming pool but another dimension of exploration and travel.

Superyachts.com were lucky enough to host a successful exclusive event on board Big Fish last night with our sponsors, Vault Couture, and we look forward to bringing you the latest updates from Star Fish and the 2011 Monaco Yacht Show.