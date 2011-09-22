Integral to the company’s success has been Thom Conboy, who joined Merle Wood early last year. Accumulatively the company now boasts over 200 years of experience.

Alone, Thom’s career in the superyacht industry spans over 30 years. In the mid-nineties he purchased the Intermarine shipyard in Savannah with a partner and proceeded to build it into the largest yacht facility in the USA, servicing some of the world’s biggest yachts. Today he works to maintain Merle Wood’s status as one of the world’s leading yacht brokers.

Watch our exclusive video with Thom Conboy at the 2011 Monaco Yacht Show for his expert views on the brokerage market.