In attendance were a select group of invitees, including a large number of high-net worth men and women – precisely the type of clientele the online company are hoping to attract to use their innovative service, which enables users to store their entire wardrobe online and have specific items shipped out at their request wherever they are in the world.

Described by the company as the ultimate “private members” club for your wardrobe, the service is targeted at people with multiple homes or who regularly jet-set either for work or leisure.

Speaking at the yacht party, which took place on the 45-metre superyacht Big Fish, the founder of Vault Couture Mounissa Chodieva took guests through the company’s services via a video tutorial being played on a giant screen in the yacht’s main salon.



Amongst the guests on the stunning yacht, owned by Hong Kong-based entrepreneur Richard Beattie was Asian entrepreneur Gulu Lalvani. Meanwhile new rum brand R. St Barth and champagne brand Veuve Clicquot provided refreshments.