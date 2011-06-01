The 24th edition of the rally, sponsored by a yacht broker Dahm International, will feature 15 sailing yachts, all competing over four days in the clear waters and idyllic surroundings of the “White Island”.

The new Marina Ibiza will be the “home base” during the event that will see captains and crew traverse the waters between the Spanish islands of Ibiza to Formentera. Around 120 sailing enthusiasts are also expected to attend, with a social programme including evening entertainment and dinners planned around the racing.

Amongst the yachts to compete at the event will be the 42m long distance-voyager Passe Partout, the 26m Sunbeam, the 26m world circumnavigator Sea Rose Star, the 26m Icarus, the 28m Jade S, the 42m schooner Sri Robert Baden Powell and the 33m Iduna.

Also participating will be president of dahm international, Herbert Dahm – founder of the event in 1987 – who will serve as helmsman on his 22m vessel Inspiration, a 20-times participant in previous Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup world championships.

For 24 years, the Club Yachting Life event – which also took place under the name Jongert Regatta – has been one of the most popular sailing events on the yachting calendar.

Based in Monaco and with offices in Palma de Mallorca and Duesseldorf, dahm international is renowned as a specialist for handpicked new builds or pre-owned-superyachts. The company’s brokerage portfolio includes sailing and motor yachts from respected names such as Abeking & Rasmussen, CNB, North Wind, Marten Yachts, Mag France, Royal Denship, Nordia and Jongert.d