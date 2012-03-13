Running up the 17th March, The Dubai Boat Show will welcome hundreds of industry leaders, and thousands of affluent regional and international yachting connoisseurs to the impressive Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi for five days of sun-kissed afternoons and glorious evenings.

Trixee Loh, SVP of Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “The annual Dubai International Boat Show, now in it’s 20th year, is a yachting event of truly global caliber, drawing the industry’s top players to the Middle East, but also thousands of the world’s highest-end consumers and water-sports enthusiasts. The 2012 event has already had to increase its exhibition space at the Dubai International Marine Club – Mina Seyahi to cater to an unprecented 750 international and regional exhibiting companies and brands.”

An unprecedented AED 1 billion worth of sales was registered as a result of the 2011 event, and the 20th edition is positioned to widen its global reach even further, with exhibitors signed up from over 40 countries including new members hailing from as far afield as Madagascar and Tunisia.

“It comes as no surprise to us that the 20th Dubai International Boat Show is attracting so many world class superyacht builders,” adds Michael Bremen , Sales Director of Lürssen Yachts. “For Lürssen, the event has always been an excellent opportunity to showcase our most innovative and sophisticated yachts and introduce the brand to an equally sophisticated audience.”

World leading yacht builders such as Amels, Lürssen, Feadship, Oceanco, Gulf Craft and Fincantieri will be displaying exquisite examples of luxury yachts and new concepts such as the new Future Feadship Concept named QI.