37m Hakuna Matata Sold

The motoryacht is the sistership to the award-winning Peri 37 Lady. She can accommodate 12 guests in five staterooms across three decks, including a lavish owner’s suite. The latter includes a master cabin and private bathroom, and is larger than average for yachts of this size.

There are also two full-beam VIP staterooms, two double rooms and two pullman berths. Every stateroom offers ample space and feature marble floors and en suite bathroom facilities due to Hakuna Matata’s wide beam.

The main saloon is divided into two large areas for lounging and formal dining, and the overall colour scheme is relaxed and inviting.

The yacht is fitted with TRAC zero speed stabilisers and her monitoring systems are fully automated. She is fitted with twin 1.6kW MTU engines, achieving a top speed of 22 knots and giving her a range of 1,850 nautical miles.

Hakuna Matata was listed for sale by Kirill Anissimov and Dennis Frederiksen from Fraser Yachts’ Monaco branch, and the buyer was introduced by Pedro Millet of Spanish yard Viudes Yachts.