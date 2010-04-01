39m superyacht Go launched by Feadship
Feadship has launched the 39m superyacht Go. Originally named SL39 mk3, Go is now making her way for final outfitting and sea trials in preparation for her April delivery.
Go is the third SL39 superyacht to launch from Feadship. The SL39 semi-custom range offers owners a classic Feadship deisgn with the freedom to make the yacht their own.
The 39m superyacht Go features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects, who together with Feadship have created a timeless profile sporting modern lines and soft curves, with traditional Feadship elements.
Superyacht Go will be be available for charter from her base in the Mediterranean.