Go is the third SL39 superyacht to launch from Feadship. The SL39 semi-custom range offers owners a classic Feadship deisgn with the freedom to make the yacht their own.

The 39m superyacht Go features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects, who together with Feadship have created a timeless profile sporting modern lines and soft curves, with traditional Feadship elements.

Superyacht Go will be be available for charter from her base in the Mediterranean.

