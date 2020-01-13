Delivered in 2012, the luxury superyacht has been maintained in excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition, meaning that her next owner will acquire a product with a new-built feel for a remarkable price. West Nautical has listed Ambassador at a figure of €9,900,000 and has affirmed that the owner is “keen to achieve a fast sale” as she enters the market.

Ambassador is an exemplary product from British builder Sunseeker, who took full ownership of the project, from the elegant interior and exterior design to the high-performance engineering. Her beautiful interior décor makes use of timber and veneer finishes in light grey along with muted tones to provide a calm and welcoming atmosphere onboard.

The majestic blue-hulled Ambassador provides luxury accommodation to 11 guests, while also carrying 7 crew dedicated to providing an unforgettable experience. The cabins comprise of a large owner cabin, 2 double cabins and 2 twin cabins, all fitted with entertainment systems and featuring opulent styling and materials.

Around the yacht there is plenty to keep guests entertained for both short and long adventures. Most nights under the stars will be spent on Ambassador’s Skydeck, where a Jacuzzi and bar provide the perfect setting for a champagne-sipping ocean escape. Tinted windows throughout the yacht ensure that guests are given privacy while still being treated to panoramic views of their surroundings.

The addition of Ambassador to West Nautical’s sales fleet signals a bright start to the new year for the firm, who will be looking to build on a successful 2019. Kurt Fraser, Commercial Director of West Nautical, previously spoke to Superyachts.com about the new approach that he believes has fuelled this success, and their ability to facilitate and conduct quick transactions will have appealed to the owner of Ambassador.