Launched earlier this summer, Joy Rider is the first 46m Yacht Support by Damen, and heads across the Atlantic on the back of a very prosperous show season in Europe. Joy Rider enjoyed an eventful debut at the Monaco Yacht Show in September, from hosting early morning yoga sessions to providing the stage for the annual Amels and Damen party.

Currently listed for sale, Joy Rider is a rugged vessel built to provide its owner with unlimited possibilities for maritime adventures, stocked with 15 tonnes of tenders, toys, dive equipment and submersibles. She also has comfortable space to accommodate 6 guests in 3 cabins, and carries 7 crew members. Available immediately and with low maintenance costs, she is sure to catch the attention of owners looking to maximise their time on the ocean.

Alongside Joy Rider will the flagship Amels yacht, Here Comes The Sun. The 83m motor yacht was delivered in 2016 and features a graceful and feminine profile designed by Tim Heywood, with her interior styling penned by Winch Design. Here Comes The Sun is available for charter and FLIBS will mark the first time the superyacht has been showcased in the US.