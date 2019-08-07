2019 has already seen some magnificent superyachts delivered by the Italian shipyard, ranging from the seventh Delfino 95 unit to the flagship FB275. Bacchanal adds another gem to the fleet of custom Benetti masterpieces.

Built for a Mexican client, Bacchanal has an international feel in her style, while still remaining very much recognisable as a Benetti yacht in her sleek and elegant design. The exterior is a purely classic Benetti design, while the interior styling has seen Benetti’s Interior Styling Department collaborate with architect Mauricio Gomez de Tuddo, adding a Mexican influence for the Owner.

Michele Guerrieri, the designer behind Bacchanal, stated “The Benetti FB703 is the stylistic synthesis with the aim of giving a new identity to the sinuous lines from the 800 series by enclosing them in a frame no longer of fibreglass and aluminium, but steel and limited proportion. The result is therefore a set of broad lines that extend to the bow, leaving plenty of space in the stern to experience the sea.”

Bacchanal can accommodate 12 guests and 7 crew members across her 4 decks. The yacht’s guests are treated to the luxury of 2 VIP and 2 guest cabins on the lower deck, while a third VIP cabin joins the Captain’s quarters on the upper deck. The Owner’s full beam suite is located at the bow of the Main Deck.

On the Main Deck, full-width frameless sliding doors between the cockpit, dining area and main lounge create an in & out veranda space to provide an experience that brings guests closer to the sea. Elegant Sicis mosaics are fitted on the Sun Deck’s custom pool, and teak flooring through both the interior and exterior gift the yacht with a spacious feel.

Powered by two MTU 12V engines, Bacchanal is capable of making transatlantic crossings with a range of 4,000 nautical miles at 10 knots. One standout extra feature of Bacchanal is the 3D sonar system which has been installed to increase on-board safety. The system can identify bodies in the sea and send information about obstacle over 500 metres away from the yacht, ensuring guests and crew have peace of mind whilst on long cruises.

In September this year, Benetti will be presenting three of their new launches at the Monaco Yacht Show, including the 63-metre Metis, designed by Giorgio Cassetta. Meanwhile, further ground-breaking projects continue their construction, including the first superyacht to bear the Chinese flag.