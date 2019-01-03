No trip to Antigua & Barbuda would be complete without a visit to the historic Nelson’s Dockyard. On arrival, pick one of three fantastic marinas to berth (Falmouth Harbour, Antigua Yacht Club or Nelson’s Dockyard itself) and hop off-deck to discover all that this national park and cultural heritage site has to offer. Explore the Dockyard Museum before enjoying lunch in the picturesque setting of the Pillar’s Restaurant at the 18th Century, Admiral’s Inn.

After lunch, take a short trip to Clarence House for a real colonial experience. Built in 1783, the stately property perches on the hilltop providing panoramic vistas. A previous resting spot for members of the British Royal Family (including King William IV, Princess Margaret and Prince Harry), tours are today available to the public. Soak in the Georgian architecture and restoration efforts which have been carefully considered to provide period charm. It’s also a fantastic wedding venue!

When dusk arrives on your first day, enjoy the cooler temperatures by taking a hike up the Goat Path. Aptly named, this nature trail which ascends from the dockyard will give you a boost of energy before revealing the most dramatic view of the coastline - it’s especially good at sunset. As you descend, you’ll feel a real connection with Antigua and be more than ready for an evening of well-earned indulgence.

In fact, the English Harbour region provides plenty of options for dining on land. On a Thursday, head to South Point for twinkling harbour views and live music accompanied by delicious sushi. For a more Mediterranean experience and extensive wine list, head to Catherine’s Cafe on the stunning Pigeon Beach for unrivalled service and atmosphere.

Wake up on Day 2 of your Antiguan adventure with an early morning cruise over breakfast to Carlisle Bay. Anchor in the resort’s quaint bay and enjoy the morning on land. Take part in a choice of activities available in the resort's day visitor package. Whether it’s a massage in the resort’s peaceful spa or a one-on-one tennis lesson with the on-site pro, Carlisle Bay provides all the luxuries on land, with one of Antigua’s best beaches as it’s base. Have lunch on the beach before catching a tender back to your yacht.

Your final afternoon in Antigua should be spent enjoying the water at anchor. Spend hours circling your vessel via jetski, cutting through the blues and greens of the ocean. Alternatively, try your hand at paddle boarding on calmer waters. Fancy snorkelling? You might even spot a turtle, just make sure you’re back on board for sunset drinks on deck before an evening you won't forget at Sheer Rocks restaurant, just along the coast from Carlisle Bay.

Nevertheless, spending 48 hours in Antigua & Barbuda isn't quite enough experience everything the islands have to offer. For more on how to enjoy this location by superyacht, take a look at our luxury destination guide InDepth.