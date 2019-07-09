ISA, one of five Palumbo Superyachts brands, has teamed up with Marco Casali of Too Design on this latest project. The Super Sportivo series borrows from the styling of the ISA sport range, and includes 121 and 141 foot models.

There is no doubt that the exquisite sporty exterior is backed up by powerful engineering to complete the sporty feel, with three 2000 HP engines behind the yacht’s immense speed. The hull and superstructure will be built with epoxy based vinylester resin with carbon fibre and Kevlar reinforcements, which will guarantee that not only the strength but the lightness of the yacht is maximised.

Giuseppe Palumbo, CEO of Palumbo Superyachts, was full of optimism for the new ISA series. “We strongly believe in this ISA Super Sportivo line,” declared Palumbo, “we are very pleased to start building this first model that we are positive it will be a great success.”

Rome-based designer Maro Casali said that his new project “stems from the idea of creating a boat that would exalt the values of sportiness and seaworthiness typical of an open boat.” Casali went on to explain how the “performance of the boat is stylistically enhanced by the large air intakes with a dynamic function for those positioned above the hard top.”

The sleek and sporty yacht boasts large open surfaces at the bow and stern, while inside the ship can be built for 3 or 5 guest cabins along with 2 crew cabins. The Super Sportivo 100 has also been designed to allow natural light to flow through her spaces, notably with the use of opening glass panels.

Construction will begin on the Super Sportivo 100 in ISA’s shipyard in Ancona, with delivery scheduled for 2020. In the same year ISA also expect to deliver a new-build Granturismo 45, while earlier this year they revealed a 100 metre concept Crossbow.