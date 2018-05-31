M/Y Mercury (ex Malibu), a 50 metre fully custom yacht delivered by Amels in 2001, is now offered for sale and charter with West Nautical. She is an elegant yacht able to accommodate 12 guests in five cabins - a master cabin, two VIPs and two twins with Pullman beds. The master cabin boasts its own private salon and office. Extensive deck spaces incorporate ample seating and dining areas with large sun pads, relaxation chairs, also a hot tub and a bar. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, exterior styling was by Terence Disdale.

Undergoing a complete refit in 2006, Mercury was redesigned by Reymond Langton to offer a warmer, more contemporary feel throughout. In the main salon guests benefit from comfortable seating and huge panoramic windows that offer impressive views out to sea, in addition to an adjoining dining area that is able to accommodate 12 guests for formal dinner parties. A bridge deck lounge is perfect for after dinner lounging with huge, indulgent sofas.

Presented in immaculate condition, Mercury's relaxed interior has a timeless and broad appeal with pale, deep carpets, cream upholstery fabrics all set off against dark woods. Walls are clad in pale warmer wood tones with elegant trims and a dazzling lighting scheme sets off the interiors to their best advantage.

Running with a crew of 12, Mercury has a maximum speed of 15 knots, with a cruising speed of 13 knots. She has air conditioning throughout, in addition to WiFi and stabilisers at anchor. Berthed in Tivat, Montenegro, she is available for inspection upon request.

Mercury is now available for SALE and CHARTER with West Nautical.