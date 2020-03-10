Her sale reflects the receptiveness of the market to shipyards with an onus on innovative and efficient platforms. Heesen’s capability in this respect is proven by the success of sister ship Home, presented the Rina Green award by HSH Prince Albert of Monaco. The hybrid propulsion system fitted in Heesen’s 5000 Aluminium is a surefire win-win.

Providing greater flexibility in power management and improved performance is an important step to reducing the environmental impact of yachting, but for the Owner and their guests this also means the yacht can cruise in near perfect silence with zero vibrations. The work of van Oossanen Naval Architects on the ultra-slippery FDFH hull further improves Electra’s fuel efficiency, with the Dutch hydrodynamicists working closely with Heesen’s in-house welding team on the advanced hull.

Significant cost reductions come as an added benefit thanks to the flexible power management, as the superyacht can cruise in four different modes. Electra can cruise at up to 9 knots in Hybrid Mode, emitting noise levels with the equivalent to just the sound of soft rain. Economic Mode allows for longer voyages without the use of generators and Cruising Mode provides a traditional diesel engine drive. If in any need of a quick getaway, the yacht can be put in Boost Mode to reach her max speed of 16.3 knots.

The 50-metre superyacht weighs in at less than 500GT which, combined with the ingenuity of her engineering platform, make her one of the most efficient yachts in her class. Electra is perfect for cruising the world’s most remote destinations in both style and comfort,

Electra is certainly not without her fair share of opulence. A contemporary and timeless exterior profile, penned by Dutch designer Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, features a nearly vertical bow that combines functionality with a stunning aesthetic. Vertical bows are a hot trend in contemporary superyacht design and are a major feature of recently launched vessels including Feadship’s 99.95m Moonrise. The bow shape provides progressive buoyancy when carving through waves as well as allowing crew accommodation to be set further forward.

For the luxurious interior design, Heesen once again returned to enlist the support of Cristiano Gatto, who has collaborated with the shipyard on many previous projects including Masa, White and Home. Gatto has used organic shapes to emphasise the indoor-outdoor connection through deep and low furniture, white floor-to-ceiling windows offer the most exquisite panoramic views. To ensure that these views are enjoyed from the finest possible setting, the Owners appointed Sabrina Monte-Carlo to add her prestigious touch to the details and décor of the interior. A light colour palette and contemporary styling match the rest of the superyacht, while Sabrina’s expert insight has picked out luxurious furnishings and the top tier fabrics.

Project Electra will undergo rigorous sea trials over the next month, before her expected delivery to her new owners at the end of April. Electra is one of 13 superyachts scheduled to be launched by Heesen throughout 2020, including the highly anticipated 80m flagship Cosmos.