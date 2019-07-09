50m Heesen Project Boreas Launched

Under the Hull number YN 18650, Project Boreas was already a year into construction when her owner spotted her potential. Entering the project at this time, the owner was able to significantly cut delivery time while still being able to imprint his own identity on the yacht by customising a pre-engineered platform.

The exterior of the yacht has a contemporary colour scheme that matches the Owner’s car. The application of the metallic Mountain Grey paint was a careful procedure that lasted for 10 months, and has given the yacht an intimate touch for the Owner.

The rest of the yacht has been built with the owner’s affinity with the outdoors in mind. Project Boreas is blessed with plenty of natural light, aided by smaller overhangs of the superstructure and an astute use of glass around the yacht. Above the sundeck, glass panels with integrated blinds allow light into this area while an Isinglass screen protects it from the wind without sacrificing any of the views. There are plenty of facilities around the yacht for the Owner and their guests to make use of, including a gym and two further running machines rigged by the swim platform. Twelve guests can be accommodated in the six cabins, including a luxurious Owner’s stateroom on the main deck.

Based on the engineering of Nova Plus, Project Boreas offers “fast yet very efficient performance thanks to her slippery Fast Displacement Hull Form.” The 50 metre superyacht can reach a top speed of 20 knots, powered by twin MTU 12V 2000 M72 engines. For a yacht of 499GT displacing 320 tonnes, she is also remarkably efficient. Travelling at 12 knots over a transatlantic range of 3,750 nautical miles, she has a modest fuel consumption of just 98 litres an hour.

Project Boreas will be delivered to her Owners in August 2019, after completing her commissioning and sea trials.