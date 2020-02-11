Described by Imperial as “one of the most iconic superyachts of her generation,” the Monaco-based firm oversaw the construction and delivery of Rush in 2010 as the fifth hull of Mangusta’s highly successful 165’ series. The 50-metre superyacht was purpose-built for speed and luxury, and is changing owner for the first time. Stefano Righini’s exterior profile is sporty and aggressive, a testament to her powerful platform.

Rush can reach top speeds in excess of 40 knots thanks to two MTU 16V engines that produce a total output of 6,880kW. This has certainly not come at the expense of onboard luxury. The interiors, designed by Giorgio Vafiadis, consists of five en-suite cabins to accommodate up to 10 guests in pure opulence. Vafiadis’ styling is bright and masculine to compliment the superyacht and is exquisite down to the detailed finishes such as the Lalique taps in the bathrooms. Silk-blend carpets and Foglizzo leather wall panels enhance the social areas into a sophisticated environment fitting for all occasions.

Across the yacht there is much for guests to enjoy with ample space on both the interior and exterior. A wide main deck aft is the perfect place for al-fresco dining, while the bow offers sunbathing with panoramic views. Elsewhere, guests are treated to a bespoke massage room, Jacuzzi and large cinema room to ensure that entertainment never runs short no matter the length of stay.