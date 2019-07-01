50m Masa Comes to Life

Since we last checked in with Masa, she has undergone finishing touches on her construction, the commissioning of her systems and has successfully completed her maiden voyage. During tests in moderate North Sea conditions, Masa exceeded the contractual speed of 23 knots.

The 50m’s interior pays homage to her sister ships in the 5000 Aluminium Class - they are light and airy with striking accents such as silver leaf ceilings, curved furniture and the use of brushed spruce. She is able to accommodate 12 guests in 6 cabins, including an Owner’s stateroom on the main deck forward and a full beam VIP cabin, two doubles and two twins on the lower deck.

Exterially, Frank Laupman of Omega Architects has curated a timeless, streamlined and distinguishing aesthetic that evokes a sense of speed. The yacht’s defining features are the sporty mast and the pelican beak bow, which has a negative sheer. Inside and out, Masa exemplifies the quality of a typical Heesen build.

This all-aluminium semi-displacement hull also performs impeccably. Designed by the shipyard’s in-house team, Masa’s naval architecture lightweight construction and two MTU 16V 4000 diesel engines means that Masa can reach a top speed of 23 knots.

This Heesen icon perfectly balances performance, space and luxury, and we extend our congratulations to all parties involved in her delivery.