The Maxi Yacht Cup was launched in 1980 by the founders of Maxi yachts, YCCS and ICAYA, and is dedicated to this exclusive vessel type. Now celebrating its 30th edition, Porto Cervo welcomes 53 competing yachts up to 42 metres in length all ready to test their sailing abilities in 8 different categories.

Over the years both the regatta and the yachts involved have progressed. The Cup started as a biennial event but since the turn of the century has now been held annually, showing the prestige it has gained. This year there has been a special buzz surrounding the regatta, something that becomes especially clear in comments made by YCCS Commodore, Riccardo Bonadeo.

“Reaching the thirtieth edition is a significant mark rounding,” says Bonadeo, “I have seen this regatta grow since its first edition in 1980, first as a competitor and then in my role as Commodore. The fact that 53 yachts have gathered in Porto Cervo for the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup is a result that speaks for itself, and for which I would like to thank both the owners and our partner Rolex, without whose collaboration this event would not have reached the prestige it holds today. Together with them we are looking to the future, with new ideas that we want to develop in order to make the event ever more attractive.”

With eight different categories all competing, the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup will feature a range of yachts from those designed exclusively for racing to others more oriented towards cruising. A total of 17 nations will be represented, and this year 6 yachts will be presented in social events over the course of the Cup, including the Rolex dinner for owners on the 6th September.

Throughout this week, amateur and professional sailors alike will all take part in races. There will be a mix of new boats along with many returning competitors, among those four winners from the 2018 Cup vying to retain their titles. The 5 days of racing through the famous routes along La Maddalena will feature big names from the yacht racing world, including Ed Baird and Warwick Fleury on Cannonball.