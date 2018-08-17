Eji was launched in May 2018 is the latest superyacht from Amel’s highly successful range of Limited Edition 180 yachts. Her dynamic and stylish exterior is the work of the ever-popular British designer, Tim Heywood, and a refined, sophisticated interior was completed by the Rome-based studio, Laura Sessa.

Eji can accommodate up to 12 guests across her a four-stateroom layout including a luxurious owner’s cabin, an adjacent guest twin cabin, and three double cabins with a further twin room located on the lower deck. All guest cabins are equally distinguished in their finish and décor, complete with en-suite bathrooms. Up to 13 crew are accommodated in three single and five double cabins forward.

The owner’s suite is particularly luxurious at 77sqm, complete with its own starboard side private balcony offering the utmost privacy to the owners. The owners en-suite has a contemporary theme of contrasting earth tones in carefully selected Crema Marfil and Canadian Brown marbles with his and hers bathrooms on white onyx. Furthermore, a walk-in wardrobe and an owner’s office complete the owner’s suite.

Aft of the owner’s suite is the welcoming dining room which is bookended by large folding doors, flooding the space with light and a cool breeze. This leads to the stylish and spacious saloon, which stands out for the red detailing throughout. From here, guests can wander to the fully equipped bar and on to the sun lounge. Steps either side of the sun lounge lead down to the beach club area with day head, sauna and steam shower. Retractable bathing steps lead from the swim platform to the water.

Twin MTU 16V 2000 M70 diesel engines give M/Y Eji a top speed of 15.5 knots and her fuel capacity gives her a transatlantic range of 4,500 nm at a continuous speed of 13 knots. Naiad active speed stabilisers with zero speed function ensure comfort underway and on arrival and at anchor.