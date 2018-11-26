Rutgar Dolk of the AMELS commercial team has commented on the owner’s criteria of optimum capacity to cruise the world’s oceans: “He was looking for proven ocean-going performance so he and his family can enjoy destinations around the world.”

Brief thus set, the shipbuilder has set to work constructing a large volume yacht of 671 GT, conducive to strong and stable seakeeping behaviour. She offers excellent comfort, a large global range a spacious layout that ensures plenty of storage for journeys requiring extended periods at sea. “We can’t wait to see this custom AMELS 180 cruising in the beautiful Exumas or across to the Pacific just like her sister ships do,” Mr Dolk commented.

True to the Limited Edition designation of the vessel, the owner was intimately involved in the design of the yacht, working closely with exterior designer Tim Heywood and the AMELS in-house team to create bespoke colour schemes. The result is a cool palette of a blue-toned hull and charcoal grey superstructure. Standout onboard features include the vast 180 square metre Sun Deck, perfect for both relaxing and entertaining, and a Main Deck Owner’s Suite with folding balcony.

Interiors are also made-to-measure, with the owner having handpicked Bonesteel Trout Hall to appoint the yacht’s indoor spaces. The California-based boutique residential studio worked alongside AMELS interior specialists to masterfully execute the design.

“The owner and his family have been very involved in the custom exterior and interior design,” Rutger has confirmed. “Creating such a bespoke yachting experience while still offering delivery in less than a year is a great compliment to our design and project teams and demonstrates how well our Limited Editions approach works.”

This AMELS initiative invites prospective owners to involve themselves in production, as well as offering delivery within the year - a remarkable promise from the luxury shipbuilders and one that we are sure will continue to attract great success.