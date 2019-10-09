PHI, Royal Huisman’s project 403, provided a bright spark on an otherwise grey and wet autumnal day. The Dutch shipyard, in collaboration with Van Oossanen Naval Architects and Cor D. Rover, were challenged to “install comprehensive machinery and technical systems within the relatively low volume of a long, slender hull.” The resulting 55-metre Fast Displacement motor-yacht, which remains under the 500GT mark, boasts a sporty look backed with high-level performance engineering.

Cor D. Rover’s exterior design is sleek and intricate, living up to the yacht’s name, which relates to the ‘Golden Ratio’ of dimensions and shapes. The Owner has engaged in deep conversation with Cor D. Rover over the last few years to come up with this radical design, and the expertise of Van Oossanen Naval Architects have helped to ensure this design is ready to grace the seas.

A fast and light design with high fuel-efficiency, PHI will be able to reach approximately 22 knots and will accommodate 2 owners and 10 guests. PHI will come with an accompanying 36m Shadow Vessel, currently under construction in Asia by Alia yachts, and delivery to the owner is scheduled for 2021.

PHI is one of three exciting yachts in construction by Royal Huisman, and elsewhere the shipyard has unveiled further details of the 88m sailing yacht concept LOTUS.