60-metre AMELS 200 Superyacht Sold

Global brokerage house Burgess represented the client in the sale, and the yacht is scheduled to be delivered to her lucky owners in spring 2021; a remarkable rate of production for a build of this size.

In terms of design, the AMELS 200 is a nod to the success of the AMELS 188 – sharing the same distinctive naval architecture, high volume and hybrid electrical power technology. The AMELS 200 has also retained the four-deck elevator and air-conditioned gym on Sun Deck.

This build will however see larger aft decks and swim platform, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows in the Owners Suite, in typical AMELS style of improving the stylistic features of each successive build. The AMELS 200’s exterior lines will be penned by the esteemed Tim Heywood. Heywood notably collaborated with AMELS on their most recent flagship, 67.6m Aurora Borealis – a jewel in the crown of the AMELS 220 range, who made her stunning debut at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.

Her interiors, meanwhile, will be designed by Reymond Langton, building on the successful design collaboration between the two yachting experts on the AMELS 188 (as featured in the video attached).

This sale marks the latest milestone in the enduring success of the AMELS Limited Editions range, and we look forward to seeing this exciting build come together in under 2 years’ time.