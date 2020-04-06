The Tim Heywood designed yacht will feature custom Italian interiors by Ancona-based design studio Luxury Projects. The yacht, which is the third hull of the successful 200 range, marks the yard’s first collaboration with Laura Pomponi and the team at Luxury Projects - and is scheduled for delivery from AMELS Vlissingen yard in 2021.

The news joins another recent announcement proving the great determination of the superyacht industry in spite of the current global situation – as Abeking & Rasmussen delivered the 68m Soaring - as shipyards adapt their production processes to meet the new challenges.

AMELS and DAMEN have stipulated a number of protective measures against the impact of COVID-19, including remote working where possible, and the reduction of physical contact on site to a minimum.

“During these challenging times we’ve taken wide-ranging measures at our yards to minimise the impact and spread of the virus,” says Managing Director Rose Damen. “The health and wellbeing of those working at the yard is our top priority. So the arrival of this new hull shows a great determination and adaptability from everyone involved including our suppliers. It gives me a lot of confidence that we will get through this crisis in our industry together.”

The AMELS 200 design offers spacious accommodation for up to 12 guests in a sleek profile weighing in under 1000GT. Each of her four decks is linked by an elevator, while an air-conditioned gym is situated on Sun Deck. With hybrid electrical power technology and reduced emissions, the range has been applauded for its eco-conscious performance.

The third hull in the AMELS 200 range follows the industry acclamations of the 2018-delivered Volpini 2, and another hull also in-build scheduled for delivery in spring 2021.