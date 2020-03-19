TWW have listed the Amels-built superyacht for a fee of €28,000,000 and, with a high-profile name in Donald Starkey attached to her design, she is sure to attract plenty of suitors. Recognisable for her striking blue hull, Sarah is an incredibly voluminous superyacht, which may explain why she has been such a hit with charter clients.

Her 62 metres in length are complimented by a wide 12 metre beam and she weighs in at a total of 1,370 gross tonnes. 9 glorious staterooms provide the perfect resting place after a day well spent around Sarah’s ample indoor and outdoor social areas. The guest suites are comprised of one full beam master with super-kingsize bed on the main deck, 4 queen double staterooms and 4 twin staterooms, all ensuite.

One of the most appealing qualities of Sarah is her flexibility, being able to cater for any need and any purpose of voyage. For instance, the main deck double staterooms are ideal abodes when travelling in a large group of family and friends, but they can just as easily provide a quiet office space attached to the master suite.

Sarah boasts vast outdoor areas that allow her guests to make the most of their time at sea, embracing the outdoor atmosphere for every occasion. Dining facilities can be found both on the main and bridge deck aft, while a spacious skylounge and large sundeck with bar and jacuzzi is perfect for entertainment. Inside, an inviting open plan main salon is ideal of a break from the sun if ever needed, and there is also a formal dining area.

Thanks to her permanent crew, Sarah is well maintained all year round, and so is in perfect condition for the summer charter season. An extensive refit in 2016 has kept her in line with modern standards of luxury and included a full repaint as well as upgrades to the sky lounge.

Considering the celebrated names attached to her design and build, as well as her fantastic potential to serve her new owner as a charter vessel, Sarah certainly provides great value to any party interested in enquiring through TWW.