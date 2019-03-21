The Owner’s team joined the specialists at Amels to celebrate Project Waka - a party which entailed Captain Paul Bickley and Fraser Yachts’ Antoine Larricq, who represented the Owner during the build.

“Now we are less than 3 months from delivery,” Mr Larricq commented during the launch, “Everyone is really impressed how seamless this project has been. This is the result of all those hours of work and meetings, cutting materials, selecting marbles, and now we are right on schedule.”

The debut vessel from Amels 220 features a design that encapsulates the quintessential Britishness of Tim Heywood, who drew inspiration from the much loved Amels 212 range. Heywood has put a distinctive twist on the original, however, with elongated decks and a large 65sqm swim platform and beach club.

Interiors, meanwhile, are the work of fellow London-based firm Winch Design. Featuring seven suites and large indoor and outdoor socialising areas totalling 1,150sqm, the AMELS 220 offers custom spaces and 7-star service.

A yacht that is as practical as it is luxurious, Project Waka possesses a surprising amount of storage, including the tender garage for two 8m tenders. She also supports watersports, beach parties and cruises to off-the-beaten track destinations thanks to a highly fuel-efficient full-displacement hull and energy recovery system.

This exciting world-travelling vessel possesses remarkable levels of performance and comfort, and we look forward to reporting on her completion and launch.