The ceremony was not the gathering of family, friends and build team that the owner had initially desired for Soaring’s delivery, as an inevitable result of the current global health situation. Regardless, the handover took place smoothly at Abeking & Rasmussen’s Lemwerder yard, and Soaring’s owner is now free to enjoy the many fantastic amenities and long-range capabilities of this exceptional yacht.

Abeking & Rasmussen’s key corporate philosophies of flexibility and versatility were truly put to the test during the delivery of Soaring.

Where possible, final acceptance procedures and closing meetings had to be conducted via alternative means to the usual standard. Further to this, Abeking & Rasmussen’s management team has implemented a series of measures to reduce physical contact as far as possible to protect all parties, from its own staff to sub-suppliers and business partners.

These included the division of work schedules into a two-shift system, extensive hygiene measures, protective equipment and remote work where possible.

Abeking & Rasmussen Sales Director Till von Krause praised the flexibility of various sub-suppliers, saying, “With many of these partners we do already work together for many years or even decades. We do trust each other very much. Many individual work flows are well known by everyone involved. This has made it extremely easier to implement all these inevitable protective measures. And therefore the scheduled delivery date of “SOARING” has never been at risk to be delayed.”

The delivery process was successfully facilitated with the professional help of Andy Tree, of Superyacht Technical Services, alongside the yard’s internal Soaring project team.

Abeking & Rasmussen has confirmed that Soaring will also be available for charter; Zurich-based Ocean Independence has been appointed as yacht manager and CA for the superyacht.