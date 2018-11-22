Built in 2007 and refit in 2016, Saint Nicolas is a luxury motor yacht that perfectly demonstrates the pedigree of the world-renowned German shipyard. This spacious vessel has 6 staterooms to accommodate 14 guests, as well as the 19 crew members who expertly secure the seamless running of the yacht.

Measuring in at 1,938 GT, Saint Nicolas boasts remarkable performance capabilities for a yacht of her stature. Propelled by powerful Caterpillar engines, she has a cruising speed of 13 knots and is able to reach maximum speeds of 16 knots. The boat exists at the forefront of yachting technology, making use of Zero Speed Stabilizers to minimise movement and maximise comfort.

The vessel boasts chic exterior styling by Monaco-based designer Espen Oeino, featuring a steel hull and classic teak decks. Interiors are architected by François Zuretti and are truly spectacular, comprising an expanse of rich wood, gleaming marble, gilt trimmings and sumptuous cream furnishings. She is a yacht of classic distinction, sticking to time-honoured palettes, shapes and textures.

Guests onboard Saint Nicolas are spoiled when it comes to features, amenities and entertainment, with unfettered access to satellite TV, high speed WiFi and a glorious swimming pool. The boat also abounds with enticing extras including diving equipment, seabobs, tenders and waverunners.

Saint Nicolas is a traditionally and faithfully quality vessel from Lurssen, and we look forward to hearing about her cruising exploits with her new owner.