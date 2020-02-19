70m Benetti Superyacht FB273 Launched

Built of a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, FB273 is yet another jewel in the Benetti crown. The historic Italian shipyard took responsibility for the yacht’s unique exterior lines, developing the profile in close collaboration with the Owner to bring their individual vision to life. Rome-born designer Laura Pomponi was enlisted to style the interiors, completing a full “Made in Italy” authenticity to the superyacht.

The 70m yacht is blessed with sumptuous spaces across her six decks, with some distinctive features setting her apart. The stern has been described by the shipyard as “the most striking of the many unusual features of this superyacht.” This is owed to the variable geometry swimming pool, fitted with a special system to vary the depth of the pool to accommodate both adults and kids. The family-centric installation was a first for a Benetti superyacht.

Close attention has been paid to offering guests plenty of social space around the exterior, priming FB273 for adventures under the sun. There is a large en plein air dining area located on the Sun Deck, while guests can enjoy panoramic views from the open Sky Deck, which is complete with a Jacuzzi, sunpad and loungers. More sunbathing areas can be found on the Main Deck and Beach Club, yet the interior spaces are just as generous.

At the stern, a light-filled living area with full-height glazed surfaces and exquisite furnishings joins onto a sophisticated dining are with a balcony. The Upper Deck is dedicated entirely to the Owner, and is perhaps the most impressive of the six decks. The Owner benefits from a 120 sqm private cabin offering 180-degree views of the horizon, as well as a bathroom with shower and sauna, and an exclusive lounge area at the bow, leading out to the touch and go helipad. Elsewhere on FB273, guests are treated to a home theatre, gym and massage room.

The launch of FB273 sees the Italian yachting giant continue to advance on the momentum built in a record-breaking 2019. As well as bespoke custom designs, Benetti has also made headlines already in 2020 for the launch of three semi-custom models. The launches of the sixth 29m Delfino 95 and fourteenth 40.2m Classic Supreme 132 earlier this month were preceded by the launch of Benetti’s first ever Diamond 145. A fast start to 2020, Benetti is demonstrating why it has such an unwavering pedigree for excellence.