Turkish shipyard Turquoise is renowned for building some of the most sought-after superyachts in the world, with the likes of M/Y Go and Talisman C among a prestigious fleet. Quantum of Solace is among the most highly regarded yachts in that fleet, and since her delivery in 2012 has undergone a comprehensive refit which included a full repaint and, more importantly, the installation of a main salon bar.

Both the interior and exterior design was penned by H2 Yacht Design, creating striking lines that are sure to turn every head in the port. Inside, there is ample room for guest entertainment and the 72.6m yacht comfortably accommodates 14 guests in 7 luxurious staterooms. Six staterooms are held on the main deck, while the owner can enjoy a full beam master suite located on the upper deck, benefitting from balconies on either side.

A full beam spa and beach club is the key attraction on the lower deck and features a fold-down door opening onto the water level. The spa is complete with a gym, hammam, sauna and jacuzzi. If that wasn’t enough, there is also a massage parlour for guests to receive the full offering of relaxing treatments. Outdoors, an expansive sun deck with a 5m swimming pool is the perfect space to enjoy relaxing days under the sun in large groups. Come night-time, the sundeck can be transformed for a livelier atmosphere with lights, smoke machines and DJ equipment all ready to be deployed.

Quantum of Solace is an exciting addition to the brokerage market, offering impressive volume and a stunning design from a collaboration of industry heavyweights.