Superyachts.com recently reported on the recent quick-fire sale of Honor by international brokerage Burgess, and now there have been significant revelations as to the future of this magnificent superyacht.

Thompson Westwood & White, whose Managing Partner Peter Thompson represented the buyer, have unveiled that the 2012 Turquoise Yachts construction will be available for charter this coming Winter in the Bahamas area. Next year, Honor will also be available to charter in the Mediterranean region during the summer, and for both periods TWW will continue to represent the Owner.

In the build up to her entrance onto the charter market, the new Owner has major plans for the Gigayacht. Honor is set for a series of upgrades to prepare her for charter, and not only this but she will also be given a new name by her Owner as she embarks on a new era.

Honor, formerly Vicky, features both an interior and exterior design by H2 Yacht Design, and boasts strong graphic lines along with flowing curves across her 72.6m length. Accommodating 14 guests in 7 cabins, she is a superyacht steeped in entertainment and luxury lifestyle value. With a full-beam spa and beach club among her many attractions, guests will find that Honor caters for the ultimate indulgent escape.

Honor isn’t the only high-profile sale brokered by TWW in the past week, as we have also seen the sale of 50m Miss Moneypenny V from the Mangusta 165 series. These latest impressive deals add to a highly active 2019 for TWW, which has included major deals for the likes of Palmer Johnson’s 52m Aura and Benetti’s 69m Spectre.

As Thompson Westwood & White look to capitalise on this growing momentum in the brokerage market, their remarkable fleet has been bolstered by the additions of Amels Shipyard’s 62m Sarah and Feadship’s Blu 470, which will be anchored at Monaco Yacht Show this September.