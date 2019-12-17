Black Shark’s hull was transported from German shipyard’s facility in Kiel to Rendsburg as she prepares to enter the next stage of her development. Towing the hull across the Baltic Sea was no easy task, and it took two tugs to haul the giant structure through the Kiel Canal, across the River Eider and eventually arriving at Rendsburg.

Fadi Pataq, Director at Nobiskrug, was full of optimism for a project that has progressed smoothly over the course of the year. “Following the keel laying at the end of February this year,” said Pataq, “we are excited to see Black Shark entering the next phase of build process, interior and exterior outfitting, which will commence at our facility in Rendsburg."

This next stage is where the vision of the designers will finally come to life, with British studio Winch Design lending their expertise on the exterior. With the hull and superstructure completed and joined, we can make out the sleek and sporty shape that is fitting for the Shark it is named after. At the Rendsburg facilities, the project will finally take the shape of the Black Shark. Her hull will be painted with matte black, mimicking even the texture of actual shark skin. The superstructure will don a metallic silver colour and the mast is cleverly designed to resemble a shark fin.

Project Black Shark has been a much-anticipated development, with the industry excited by such an unusual take on yachting. Perhaps the idea of taking inspiration from the sea life around the yacht is something that could be causing a ripple effect, with Rosetti recently unveiling a 65m concept similarly designed to mimic a Killer Whale.

Imperial Yachts acted as Broker for the sale and has continued its involvement in Project Black Shark as the Owner’s Representative and Construction Supervisor. On the arrival of Black Shark’s hull to Rendsburg, Imperial Director Julia Stewart said “it’s a new milestone achieved for this exciting project, a step closer to the final delivery. Her detailed and astonishing black hull will certainly impress the world when will come the time of her first official splash into the water. Imperial and its team are proudly building, with the help of our esteemed partner Nobiskrug, the future of superyacht in all its qualities. From now, every day is coming close to the delivery, and it looks very exciting to see the next achievements.”

The news of Black Shark signs off a momumental year for Nobiskrug, in which it delivered 80m hybrid yacht Artefact. There is also much to expect in the coming years, with the German shipyard recently signing a Top100 project in Phoenix, as well as unveiling another hybrid design with Vripack Design.

With delivery fast approaching, we are exciting to follow the progress and share Black Shark’s eagerly anticipated black hull.