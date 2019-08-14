Headed by designer Christian Leyk, Coquine pride themselves on being ‘Professional Dreamers’. Their philosophy neglects timid approaches to design, instead pursuing exciting ideas that entice clients to venture down the rabbit hole and discover a whole new world. That is certainly what their 77m flagship concept Mikado sets out to do.

“When we hear the word ‘Mikado’ we might think of something rather fragile, made of lots of sticks,” explains Christian Leyk. “But when you look at it closer, a pile of Mikado sticks thrown randomly on the table is a rather solid construction”. This is what lies at the core of the Mikado concept, exploring how “3-dimensional structures can be used to create something lightweight but strong. Mikado uses this structure to link exterior and interior spaces in order to create “a new dimension of transparency”.

The 77-metre world cruiser yacht, due to its sleek design, may not have the volume capacity of others in its category, however a spacious feel is created by ample headroom in the interior and a design that allows a generous flood of natural light throughout the yacht. Mikado features 4 guest suites and a large owner area situated either on the main or the upper deck. Prepared for relaxed escapes and adventurous escapades, Mikado has an indulgent beach club along with plenty of storage space for tenders and toys.

Christian Leyk comes across as a thinker, carrying a restless curiosity which is channelled into his passion, design. “I like to call myself a professional dreamer”, says Leyk, “the designer’s job is to dream up what often is only a vague feeling in the back of the client’s head, and to communicate this dream so it can be made real”.

What becomes clear is the enjoyment that Leyk extracts from helping others realise their vision, no matter how audacious that may be. Coquine Design welcome clients “who dare to swim against the current and have their own view on things. Clients who understand that making this world a better place starts with making people smile. Because that’s what we designers want to do; Make them smile”.