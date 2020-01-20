Delivered in 2012, Ace is a statement of beauty created by the team at legendary German shipyard Lurssen. Lurssen isn’t the only industry giant to have been involved in her development, with her breath-taking exterior profile and contemporary interiors designed by Andrew Winch. Winch’s British-based studio oversaw Ace’s impeccable styling, which certainly hasn’t held back when in comes to exciting onboard amenities.

Around the 85-metre superyacht there are an abundance of facilities to help guests unwind and indulge. She boasts one of the world’s most lavish spas complete with a steam room, massage room, plunge pool and exquisite Roman styled Jacuzzi. Elsewhere, the yacht’s 10 guests will find an extensive beach club, fully equipped gym and even a private movie theatre.

Ace, however, is perhaps more synonymous with adventure despite the luxurious setting she provides for her guests. Ace became one of the first superyachts to have an accompanying support vessel when 67.15m Garcon was commissioned. Garcon was built by Dutch shipyard Damen, pioneers of superyacht support vessels, and she became the largest in the shipyard’s Sea Axe line.

Garcon has been used to compliment the luxury of Ace, carrying a vast array of toys and tenders to ensure that guests are treated to an all-round adventure. Providing exhilarating experiences away from the mothership, Garcon has ample storage both on her spacious deck and pragmatic onboard storage areas. 21 crew members are housed onboard Garcon, available to help guests to get the most out of their time on the water. It is a great part down to Garcon that Ace is able to free up so much of her capacity to providing opulent social and entertainment spaces for her guests, while still having access to such a wide variety of toys.

Both of the superyachts are available for a combined €172,000,000 through Eastwind Yachts, and they are currently located in the Caribbean. A dynamic duo, Ace and Garcon make an eyebrow-raising addition to the brokerage market so early in the year.