A recent price reduction of €10,000,000 has made Valerie the lowest prices Lurssen over 70 metres available on the market. Represented by IYC’s Richard Gray, Valerie is currently listed for a figure of €160,000,000.

Valerie, delivered by the German shipyard in 2011, recently completed a refit earlier this year that has kept her up to the impeccable standards that she is accustomed to. Valerie boasts a design penned by two industry giants, with Espen Øino responsible for the exterior styling and Reymond Langton Design creating the luxurious interior spaces of the yacht.

Often, the difference between a good yacht and a great one is in the details, and Valerie’s intricacies are exquisite, reports Sales Agent Richard Gray: “Spending time onboard, you begin to realize the time, effort and detail that has gone into building such a timeless masterpiece. Both the interior and exterior are full of details that continue to surprise you.”

A video, released in September of this year, revealed for the first time the art deco-inspired interior in all its glory, with each of the 6 decks telling its own unique story. There is, however, no comparison to stepping on board this magnificent floating giant and taking in her ambience first hand.

Packed for adventure on the water, Valerie features a helicopter deck, huge sundeck with a 20-metre swimming pool and a garage stocked with tenders and toys. All the while, Valerie remains very much a family-oriented superyacht, catering for the perfect maritime escape.