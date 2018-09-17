DAR has a modern exterior and an elegant interior styled by Italian studio Nuvolari Lenard. The yacht’s design and innovation are a hallmark of the Dutch shipyard; she features the latest advances in glass technology, with a superstructure completely finished in reflective glass, and is the first yacht in the Netherlands to be given the Lloyd’s Register Integrated Bridge System (IBS) designation.

The glass superstructure provides unobstructed panoramic floor-to-ceiling views aft, to port and to starboard. De Basto has also made sure that, despite her large volume, the yacht remains long, sporty and lean; a profile that differs from so many other large vessels. The marine themed interior was designed with the exterior in mind, and offers a distinctly contemporary vibe.

As Cannes draws to a close, the team at Oceanco are turning their attention to the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show, where they will be exhibiting at stand QT7 on T-Central and at the Cruise Terminal on the Quai Rainier III at Port Hercules.

The Dutch shipyard is an industry leading builder of superyachts in the 80-140 meter range. They specialise in custom built yachts, working with both an in-house design team and an array of acclaimed designers such as Terence Disdale, Nuvolari Lenard, Espen Øino, Sam Sorgiovanni, Igor Lobanov, Tim Heywood and Andrew Winch.