Inspired by the tradition of Gold Coast pleasure vessels, the model boasts design based on the elegance of the signature Vicem Classic Series of 15 to 22 metre motor yachts.

Distinguishing the V92 from the rest of the Cruiser range is her larger superstructure, flybridge, and oversized guest and crew accommodations.

Amongst the highlights of the luxury vessel is the attractive flybridge with well-equipped helm station, al fresco dining for 15, bar, grill, sun deck and Jacuzzi.

The aft cockpit and foredeck provide more dining and sunbathing space, while inside can be found the main salon, master stateroom, two VIP cabins, twin guest cabin, and crew quarters.

The Master stateroom is full-beam with private stairway, built-in couch, dressing table, and his and hers en suite with Jacuzzi. The two VIP suites have King-size beds and en suites.

The Vicem Yachts 92 Cruiser is powered by two MAN 900hp engines that allow her to reach a top speed of 18 knots and achieve 2,000 nautical miles cruising at 10 knots.

The Cruiser Series by Vicem is a collection of long-range motor yachts between 22 and 35 metres in length offering classic style yachts, lavish living accommodations and extended cruising capabilities.