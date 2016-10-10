Following our interview with Frank Mulder and Bas Mulder in the Breaking News Centre, over a week ago now, it’s fair to say that the Dutch design house has had a fairly ground-breaking year in terms of design-collaboration, and that’s without mentioning the AM37 Aston Martin project that everyone in Monaco was talking about.

Nevertheless, in recent days, Mulder Design has launched their newest notion, a 72m motor yacht with an exceptionally slick exterior. Not far from the elegant aesthetic already associated with the brand, the team have taken their signature-sleekness a step further, adding a touch of modernity and a head-turning helicopter platform to ensure practicality amongst the attractiveness.

Getting down to details, creating a social superlative was high on the agenda. A focus on the yacht’s gathering spaces which include a beach club perfect for entertaining or sunset cruising followed closely behind the attempt to ensure a panoramic view from the owner’s deck.

Creating the space for 12 passengers, the main deck features two spacious VIP suites each with a private balcony and the lower deck features 6 guest cabins and further space for 22 crew members.