A 72m Modern Motor Yacht from Mulder Design
If MYS 2016 taught us anything, it’s that designers are creating some of the most innovative concepts yet, and that we can’t wait to see them come to life.
Following our interview with Frank Mulder and Bas Mulder in the Breaking News Centre, over a week ago now, it’s fair to say that the Dutch design house has had a fairly ground-breaking year in terms of design-collaboration, and that’s without mentioning the AM37 Aston Martin project that everyone in Monaco was talking about.
Nevertheless, in recent days, Mulder Design has launched their newest notion, a 72m motor yacht with an exceptionally slick exterior. Not far from the elegant aesthetic already associated with the brand, the team have taken their signature-sleekness a step further, adding a touch of modernity and a head-turning helicopter platform to ensure practicality amongst the attractiveness.
Getting down to details, creating a social superlative was high on the agenda. A focus on the yacht’s gathering spaces which include a beach club perfect for entertaining or sunset cruising followed closely behind the attempt to ensure a panoramic view from the owner’s deck.
Creating the space for 12 passengers, the main deck features two spacious VIP suites each with a private balcony and the lower deck features 6 guest cabins and further space for 22 crew members.