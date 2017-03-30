Scheduled for delivery later this year, we take a look at what makes the titular beast so instinctive in terms of performance and design.

Dramatic Design

When is comes to aesthetics, beasts are bold, strong and striking. Ngoni's design by Ed Dubois fits this breif entirely. Sharp lines, a slender bow and overall minimalism transform what started life as a futuristic sketch into a sculpted sloop, offering much more than just a sailing experience.

Appearing for the first time the highly anticipated vessel's architecture is itching to slice the water with a powerful elegance and reveal her mainsail to the world when she finally embarks on her maiden voyage.

Performance Science

“Build me a beast. Don’t build me a wolf in sheep’s clothing. This has to be an edgy and innovative weapon; fast and furious,” was the compelling message from the project's owner and one the Royal Huisman shipyard moulded to inspire a superstructure with unbridled performance cabeabilities.

Complete with 71m Rondal Mast and 'styled to order' performance boom, we look forward to seeing the marriage between Royal Huisman's craftmanship and Dubios design fully developed in the coming months. Fast and furious, stay tuned for Ngoni's first foray into sailing as and when she hits the water.