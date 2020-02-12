A Benetti Launch Extravaganza

The two latest additions to the Benetti family are the Class category yachts: the sixth 29-metre Delfino 95 hull and the fourteenth 40.2-metre Classic Supreme 132 superyacht, launched from Benetti’s renowned Viareggio yard. The news comes not long after Benetti proudly announced the launch of the first unit of the Diamond 145, setting the bar high for the year ahead even at this early stage.

The two latest launches from the yard, both distinct in their own style and sizes, are both simultaneously emblematic of true Italian style and class.

BD106, the sixth hull of the Delfino 95 model, is of a contemporary and sophisticated class, complete with extensive glazed surfaces to make for an airy and expansive feel for her new Cypriot owner. Built from composite materials, with a stylish and sleek exterior designed by Giorgio M. Cassetta in true Italian style, her interiors are the penmanship of the Benetti Interior Style Department. With a clean and minimalist layout on each of her 4 decks, BD106 offers spacious room for her guests and owner in 5 cabins and 3 for the crew.

Just the day after saw the launch of Happy Me, the fourteenth Classic Supreme 132, a 40.2 metre displacement yacht due to be delivered to her German Owner.

“I’m very grateful for and impressed with the passion and devotion shown by Benetti throughout the construction of this yacht,” the Owner is reported to have commented at the launch ceremony.

With similarly spacious interiors in Benetti’s established style of maximising the use of volume, Happy Me has proven herself an extremely stylish vessel once she hit the water – designed inside and out by Francois Zuretti and Stefano Rughini respectively.

With this news, Benetti has certainly proven itself to be at the forefront of production and quality shipbuilding for the year ahead, even at this early stage. We look forward to seeing what the rest of 2020 holds in store for this esteemed Italian yard.