This powerful, metallic blue yacht with striking white aluminium superstructure is immediately recognisable thanks to a titular Dragon decal on the aft, illustrating both power and purpose.

Designed by Luca Dini and built by Admiral Yachts, this versatile yacht is available both Winter and Summer with Y.CO across the West Mediterranean; a charter hub made up of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

Her interiors, inspired by Asia and designed by the Dobroserdov studio, mix an Italian style with Oriental harmony. The style on board makes expert use of materials such as onyx, marble and lacquered tabu-lati wood across a layout which offers accommodation for 10 guests including a Master Suite with private balcony, technogym and steamroom.

Her exterior spaces present the ideal opportunity to entertain with an award-winning chef presenting dinner in the alfresco dining area.

The toys and tenders on board add an element of high-octane fun, with a wave runner, standup jetski, a jet-ski instructor, 17' tender, wakeboards, kneeboard, towable toys, scuba gear and inflatable kayaks.

These new photos provide a fantastic insight into life on board.