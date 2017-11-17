Charlie McCurdy, CEO of Informa Exhibitions shared "The show grew in terms of both boats on offer and attendance and perhaps most importantly, business was brisk by all accounts."

Why the American Market is so lucrative dominated conversation throughout the show, which saw five days of industry members come together to showcase the latest and greatest of their fleet on the shores of sunny Fort Lauderdale.

"The superyacht market is built upon the wealth market" shares Charlie McCurdy, CEO of Informa Exhibitions. "Currently, the US appears to be in a new era of wealth creation, which is both benefiting from and contributing to a robust US economy."

For Informa Exhibitions, the American market remains a primary focal point for their business. Charlie McCurdy shares; "Informa Exhibitions is active in many sectors of the US economy, and demand is broadly strong. All of this is helping to drive demand in North America, particularly within the superyacht marketplace."

How this relates to Informa Exhibitions, the powerhouse in which newly acquired Fort Lauderdale Boat Show is evident; "The superyacht market is a highly attractive global marketplace, and Informa Exhibitions has a strategy of supporting healthy commercial activity in sectors that operate on a global scale."

"By bringing Show Management into our portfolio alongside our presence in Monaco" Charlie McCurdy continues, "we can now support the industry in two of its most important areas of commercial activity."

"When the superyacht marketplace thrives, we thrive. Our job is to create forums in which buyers from around the world can engage with builders, brokers, and other industry participants in the regions most accessible to them."

The powerhouse platform created by Informa Exhibitions is the perfect solution for the yachting community accessing both Europe and America. We look forward to bringing you more across the course of 2018 as the evolution of the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show begins to take shape.