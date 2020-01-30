For charterers with a passion for history and culture, Antigua has no shortage of heritage waiting to be discovered. Start your day in English Harbour, a stunning attraction on the southern coast brimming with stories of Antigua’s rich maritime history. Wander over to Nelson’s Dockyard, UNESCO World Heritage Centre and home to a number of historical artefacts and restored buildings from the colonial period, under command of Admiral Nelson. After taking in the sights, don’t miss the opportunity to sample the delicious local seafood served in Admiral’s Inn – a boutique hotel with its own quaint charm and elegance overlooking the turquoise waters.

From here, take a scenic cruise over to Carlisle Bay, one of the island’s most picturesque bays bordered by a 5 star resort to match. Spend an afternoon diving along this dazzling coastline, then finish up with a relaxing yoga session and massage in Carlisle Bay Resort’s critically acclaimed spa facilities.

Once you have finished up in Carlisle Bay, cruise back to English Harbour for an evening at Shirley Heights lookout, an idyllic spot atop the hills overlooking the Dockyard and affording its viewers sweeping panoramic views of Antigua and Barbuda. Shirley Heights is also home to sunset parties, where visitors can enjoy watching the sun set to the tune of live Caribbean music with a drink in hand.

There is no shortage of exceptional charter yachts in this glorious region of the world. For an true sailing experience which promises to be unlike any other, get in touch with Perini Navi USA to enquire about chartering S/Y Seahawk, available for charter in the area. Alternatively, check out our InDepth publication covering everything and anything about chartering in Antigua and Barbuda.