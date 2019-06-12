Metis’ exteriors are the result of the collaboration between Benetti and Giorgio M. Cassetta, who sought to maximise the yacht’s proportions by use of a long bow with vertical straight edge. The steel hull and aluminium superstructure is home to an array of amazing features, including a custom gym on the Fly Deck, a "touch and go" helipad and an owner's apartment measuring over 160 sqm.

Yacht Moments also played a part in the development of this stylish yacht; notably the additional upper gym-deck was developed by the brokerage, before being perfectly realized by Benetti and Giorgio M. Cassetta. “Metis is a modern and timeless yacht, which displays large volumes behind flowing lines and innovative features, such as the private deck. The design is simple, yet characteristic of Benetti,” said the Italian designer.

Interially, this unique Benetti reveals carbon, polished steel and bleached oak embellished with leather inserts as far as the eye can see. This vision, implemented by Bannenberg & Rowell in partnership with the Birgit Otte Interior Atelier, is quintessentially modern.

Dickie Bannenberg, half of the London-based duo making up Bannenberg & Rowell, had the following to say about a project on which he was given a great deal of autonomy in the design: “Metis' unique layout has freed us from what I call 'the tyranny of alignment', allowing us to unlock new corners and views of asymmetric designs. This approach in particular is reflected in the beach club, where the rooms are rotated by about 30° compared to traditional layouts and offer a new view over the sea through the transom and the side doors.”

In his role as consultant to the owner, Kurt Lehmann of Yacht Moments has spearheaded the project, commented the following on the design and construction process: "Benetti confirmed once again its name as icon of timeless Italian style and excellence in megayacht construction. The highly skilled Benetti’s technicians and engineers and the artisans who worked for the shipyard have created an amazing yacht. The dedication of everyone in communicating and exchanging views with the captain and owner was remarkable.”

Metis is the latest in a long line of industry-topping builds to come out of Benetti. The rest of the stellar cast that worked on her construction, as well as the input of the brokerage, have contributed to making her the yacht of quality and complexity that she clearly is.