Built by Heesen, Bliss first touched the ocean in 2007. A shipyard marvelled for their excellence in the 40-80m range, their most famed builds include award winning Galactica Super Nova and record breaking speed-daemon, Octopussy. It comes as no surprise that Bliss too boasts credentials at the top of her range, effortlessly reaching speeds of 25 knots and marrying the construction quality, synonymous with The Netherlands, and the sporty lines of a modern charter yacht.

We asked her Captain what exactly makes her fit-for-charter and the answer was clean and simple, ''modern styling, homely ambience and the ability to cruise fast to its destination with her powerful engines.''

Clearly, then, she fits the bill. In a nod to her contemporary, monochromatic interior by Icelandic designer Ingibjorg St. Palmadottir, Captain Pellas further described the atmosphere on board as ‘elegant but comfortable’ with a real focus on that combination of the utmost in opulence but without feeling too stuffy. It's a balance that's unsurprisingly hard to strike and one the Captain rightly dubbed, ‘relaxed luxury.’

But whilst most modern charter yachts are considered homely and inviting we wanted to know exactly what the experience on board Bliss had to offer; aside from her five suites, his and hers offices and a sky lounge that doubles as an extra cabin…

“With her size she’s capable of berthing in all the ports, her A/V equipment makes her the ideal party boat, she has a large beach-club area with numerous sea toys, an amazing 13m Chase Boat and her sauna for stress relief.”

At her heart, a mirrored spiral staircase leads from the main salon to the upper lounge, allowing guests to wander from sundowners at the bar to a formal dining area, as her name suggests, in momentary bliss. And the list goes on. Now available for charter through IYC, catch her thoughout the Med this summer and be one of the first to enjoy this timeless classic with her laid-back luxe appeal.