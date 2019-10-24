Delivered in 2002 with an extensive refit in 2012, Dark Shadow is instantly recognisable by her sleek lines and pure, contemporary design. The sailing yacht is experienced on the regatta circuit, however also serves perfectly as a family charter yacht for relaxing escapes.

The 30.5m yacht accommodates 6 guests in 3 rooms and can carry three crew members. On board the yacht there is plenty of equipment to provide family fun, including water skis, a wakeboard and snorkelling equipment. Her weekly charter rate stands at €45,000 and her availability perfectly covers the Christmas week. Dark Shadow is an enticing option for keen charterers looking to swap the winter cold for an exotic festive period.

Since its inception in 1994, Bernard Gallay Brokerage has grown from dealing with small vessels on a simple level to a global network of offices and representatives. Dark Shadow is just one of many yachts in the Bernard Gallay fleet that will be attracting attention this winter season. Among the others is the 64.5m schooner Atlantic. Designed by William Gardner and delivered in 2010, Atlantic is an authentic replica of the legendary 1903 yacht of the same name. She has recently relocated to Toulon in the South of France this winter, and her price is available upon application.