After four days of racing and Adela taking the victory, a pursuit race was suggested for Class 1 superyachts for their final day on the water, named ‘The St Piran Pursuit Race’.

In Class 2 there was all to play for and a victory for Tomahawk would secure the class in which Pinuccia was currently holding the lead.

The planning behind the final pursuit race was complex. Neil Andrew, Race Officer, took into account the performance of the fleet over the week balanced by the yachts’ IRC ratings to set the times for the individual starts. With Velacarina starting and Mariette, Mariquita and Adela following and Pinuccia and Tomahawk starting at the same time with Tomahawks mast now fixed.

Class 2 then followed with an exciting pre-start, Pinuccia shadowing Tomahawk throughout and into the first beat towards Swan pool Beach. Pinuccia pushed Tomahawk beyond the lay line and tacked first towards St Anthony’s Lighthouse. Tomahawk then was able to use good boat speed to beat to her to the mark and was round first launching her kite followed by Pinuccia.

Mariette started close to the gun and Mariquita followed a little behind her start time. All yachts had rounded the windward mark prior to Adela starting, looking to claw back up the fleet.

The downwind leg had the usual excitement with the added benefit of blue sky and favourable winds. Mariette and Mariquita had a very competitive leg with Mariette gibing across Mariquita’s course and gaining her lead approaching the Manacles.

Tomahawk’s misfortune continued with a shroud/rig failure near the manacles causing the mast to break. She was leading at the time and therefore had to surrender the Class 2 Cup to Pinuccia.

Velacarina was holding her own in the Class 1 fleet and sailing very well to keep the rest of the yachts at a good distance.

On the beat up to St Anthony’s Lighthouse, Velcarina led the fleet ahead of Mariette, Mariquita and Adela. Turning at the mark the battle for second was fierce and the pressure was on. Mariette at the first gibe tangled the sheets and lost control of the spinnaker. The problems on the foredeck continued and she lost the lead to Mariquita. Mariette launched her second kite but at the Mannacles was now a couple of minutes behind Mariqtuita. Adela was also fast approaching having sailed a quick downwind leg with the ‘Big Red’ spinnaker.

It looked like nobody could catch Velacarina on the beat up to Pendennis Point and the finish. Adela was pushing very hard to gain on the fleet and Mariette and Mariquita were having a good battle inshore between the Helford River entrance and Swanpool.

Coming to the finish, Velacarina crossed first after a good days’ sailing and the competition for second place was tight with Adela offshore rapidly catching the other two in the fleet. The three yachts crossed within minutes with Adela ahead of Mariquita and Mariette.

Class 1 Results:

Adela - 1st

Mariette of 1915 - 2nd

Mariquita - 3rd

Velacarina - 4th

Class 2 Results:

Pinuccia - 1st

Tomahawk - 2nd



