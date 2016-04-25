The launch of Baglietto’s 46 metre - Hull #10221 - will mark the birth of a new line and a new style. Cooperating with Francesco Paszkowski Design, this sleek and powerful superyacht will follow in the wake of the brand’s successful portfolio of aluminium planing yachts and advance construction experience.

Sleek Exterior Style

Featuring trapeze-shaped windows in the hull which alternate with rectangular openings arranged on two different levels, the slender shape of the hull is enhanced by numerous design elements to create a distinctive and contemporary superyacht.

Another new element characterising the exterior lines is the compact shape of the superstructure, which is not too high to enhance aerodynamic penetration.

The yacht, entirely built in aluminium, will be pushed to a maximum speed of approximately 28 knots by twin MTU 16V4000 engines. It is classified with Lloyd’s Register of Shipping and compliant to MCA standards.

When designing this new vessel, great care was also devoted to maximising the outdoor areas, so as to allow passengers to be in closer contact with the sea when both cruising and at anchor, and to enjoy conviviality in the open air. The aft area of the upper deck creates a huge open terrace overlooking the sea.

An Interior To Match

Interiors, which have once more been pencilled by Design firm Paszkowski and architect Margherita Casprini, stand out by creating incredibly spacious volumes for a planing vessel of this size.

The warm shades of rosewood alternate with the colder white lacquered ceiling and side panels, resulting in very refined, light and stylish interiors.

The traditional layout offers 4 ensuite guest cabins on the lower deck, and the master suite – featuring an office, a dressing room, and the bathroom – on the main deck. The upper deck is large enough to host a comfortable salon with lounge area, the captain’s cabin, and the helm station, while the crew quarters, on the lower deck, include 4 twin cabins plus a single cabin and the dinette.

We look forward to bringing you more updates surrounding the first Baglietto FAST upon launch; however, given her sleek style and fast nature, Hull 10221 most certainly won't be the last.