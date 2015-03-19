At almost 50m in length, Vica is the first Benetti yacht built with hybrid technology. Consisting of a fiberglass hull and an aluminium superstructure, the sculptural and flexible qualities of this yacht lend themselves to client customisation. It is a decidedly mediterranean vessel featuring spacious exteriors, large decks both to the bow and stern of the upper deck, as well as an enormous sun deck.

Vica ensures a comfortable hull performance, which is practically vibration free and silent, thanks to a special elastic connection between the engines and prop shaft.

The exteriors have large full-height windows as well as three removable panels, a feature which is unique to Vica. Another unique feature on board is the retractable staircase which can be extended directly to the water exclusively for the boat owner’s use.

With four guest cabins on the lower deck, an owner’s suite towards the bow and an additional cabin on the upper deck, the layout has been designed to create a home on the water. Completing this feel is the interior styling which uses myriad complimentary materials and evocative lighting.