The two key elements of the Sport Hybrid superyacht Divine are speed and efficiency. Able to reach speeds of up to 20 knots, with a cruising speed of 16 knots with low efficiency. The green credentials derive from the Hybrid propulsion system, a combination of electric and diesel power.

Spanning three decks, Divine hosts ten guests in five staterooms with the owner’s suite and study on the main deck, along with eight crew members.

The exterior design of the 40 metre Sport Hybrid superyacht features vertical bow with automotive-inspired lines by Hydrotec Srl. This is a vessel with high volume, large windows and tall ceilings, unusual for a yacht of this size.

The interiors were designed by Italian design studio Hot Lab, featuring fresh, elegant and simple style while maintaining an impact on new guests on board. The light of the large windows is enhanced by a ‘tone on tone palette’ with modern visual sophistication achieved through a range of exotic stones and woods.

From the 28th of September, superyacht Divine will be on display at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show