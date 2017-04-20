A Return to Form

Entering the water in grand fashion, the yacht was christened Soprano with the explosion of a champagne bottle against the hull before it slipped seamlessly into the water.

Designed by Diana Yacht Design, Soprano features flared V-sections in the bow, large overhangs and a classically styled canoe stern; favouring a more sophisticated look, capable of global cruising.

With ample accommodation for 10 guests and 7 crew members, this brand-new yacht came to life after her sale in 2014 by Ocean Independence and boasts plenty of personality.

Soprano is the ‘perfect yacht to relax with family and friends’, according to her builder. The classic nautical interior is from the boards of Felix Buytendijk, working with the sophisticated exterior and creating a home on the water.

Stepping On Board

Stepping on Soprano, owners can head to the main deck to discover the remarkable owner’s suite; a stateroom comprising of a king-size bed, desk, sofa, ample storage space and a bathroom. Moving through to the salon, guests can make the most of an open plan arrangement including dining area, with space for up to ten guests.

One of the most notable design elements includes a fold-out platform in the side of the hull, giving generous and stable access to the water as well as to tenders and toys.

The sun deck features a wealth of open space for sunbathing as well as another built-in seating area with teak table. A large whirlpool bathtub forward will be able to accommodate four to six people and a BBQ grill is be installed in the bar.

A subtle and sophisticated departure from the ultra-modern members of the Hakvoort fleet - such as the 2016 Just J's or Apostrophe - Soprano is a classic return to form for the humble shipyard with a history of outstanding superyacht construction.